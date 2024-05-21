Atlantic 10 men’s basketball championship returning to Pittsburgh in 2026

The Atlantic 10 Conference Men’s Basketball Championship is coming back to Pittsburgh in 2026.

Athletic directors for the league Duquesne University plays within decided to hold the championship at PPG Paints Arena during spring meetings last week. They also approved a return to a five-day format (Wednesday-Sunday) for the championship to eliminate practice/press conference days between quarterfinals and semifinals.

“We are excited to return to Pittsburgh in 2026 to celebrate the league’s history in a city that was integral to the beginning of the Atlantic 10,” Bernadette McGlade said. “Pittsburgh is an amazing city with a very rich sports history. It has previously been a tremendous host for the A-10 Championship, both in 2017, and in the first six years of the conference.”

The Steel City held the league’s championship for five years from 1978-1982 and again in 2017.

“We are thrilled to host the Atlantic 10 Basketball Championship and celebrate its 50th anniversary at PPG Paints Arena. This milestone event highlights our arena’s dedication to supporting major sporting events and delivering top-notch experiences in the region. The excitement surrounding this championship is palpable, and we are committed to making it an unforgettable experience for players, coaches, and fans alike,” said Gary Desjardins, general manager of PPG Paints Arena.

