HAMPTON, Ga. — John Hunter Nemechek roared to his third win of the Xfinity season, taking the checkered flag after an overtime restart Saturday night at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Nemechek led only the final three laps of the 169-lap race.

Daniel Hemric finished second for the second race in a row at Atlanta.

Cole Custer, followed his win in Chicago last weekend, by placing third Saturday. Justin Haley finished fourth. Sam Mayer completed the top five. Ty Gibbs placed sixth.