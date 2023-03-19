NASCAR Xfinity Series RAPTOR 250

HAMPTON, Ga. — Austin Hill won for the third time in five races this season, taking the checkered flag in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Daniel Hemric finished second. Ryan Truex placed third. Parker Kligerman crossed the finish line backward in fourth. Kligerman was racing Hill for the win on the last lap when contact with Hill and then contact with Hemric turned Kligerman. Riley Herbst finished fifth.

Hill has a 46-point lead on John Hunter Nemechek, second in the standings after five races.

Read more about NASCAR

Austin Hill wins Atlanta Xfinity race Josh Williams parks car at start/finish line after being ordered out of race Atlanta Truck race results: Christian Eckes wins

Atlanta Xfinity race results originally appeared on NBCSports.com