After a tough start to the season that included finishes of 14th or worse in the first four races, Justin Allgaier is officially back on track after his win Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

It’s the 15th victory of his Xfinity career, and his 12th with JR Motorsports – the most among all drivers in the organization’s history.

Atlanta Xfinity race results

Cup star Martin Truex Jr., Harrison Burton, Noah Gragson and AJ Allmendinger completed the top five finishers on Saturday.

Thanks to their results, Allgaier, Burton, Gragson and Allmendinger qualified to compete in the “Dash 4 Cash” at the next Xfinity race on Friday, April 9 at Martinsville Speedway.

The program will continue through April and May at Talladega Superspeedway, Darlington Raceway and Dover International Speedway.

Points report

Austin Cindric started the season with five consecutive top five finishes (including two wins). But that streak was snapped Saturday with a 13th-place finish.

Cindric does remain leader in the standings by 46 points over Daniel Hemric. Harrison Burton (-65), AJ Allmendinger (-83), and Justin Haley (-84) round out the top five.

Xfinity Series standings after Atlanta

