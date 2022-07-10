Atlanta Xfinity race results, driver points
HAMPTON, Ga. – Austin Hill scored his second win of the season, taking the checkered flag in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Hill led 73 of 163 laps to score his first Xfinity win since the season-opening race at Daytona.
Josh Berry finished second. Ryan Truex placed third. Tyler Reddick was fourth. Daniel Hemric completed the top five.
POINTS REPORT
AJ Allmendinger remains the points leader after he came back from being two laps down to finish 10th. Allmendinger has 669 points. He’s followed by Ty Gibbs (640), Justin Allgaier (639), Josh Berry (605) and Noah Gragson (602).
