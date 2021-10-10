Atlanta vs New York Jets prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 10

Atlanta vs New York Jets How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 10

Game Time: 9:30 am ET

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

How To Watch: NFL Network

Record: Atlanta (1-3), New York Jets (1-3)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Atlanta vs New York Jets Game Preview

Why New York Jets Will Win

Do the Falcons have and receivers left?

There’s Kyle Pitts, and … Kyle Pitts. Calvin Ridley is out for personal reasons, Russell Gage has an ankle problem, and Cordarrelle Patterson is really a running back.

The Jets haven’t been totally miserable in pass defense, and now they should be able to keep everything short to midrange while putting half the defense on Pitts.

Atlanta doesn’t have a running game to rely on, and the Falcon defense isn’t strong enough to hold the Jets to a dead stop, but …

– Week 5 CFN NFL Expert Picks

Why Atlanta Will Win

Can the Falcons force takeaways?

Zach Smith and the New York offense were able to keep the mistakes in check against Tennessee and won – there was just one turnover and the offense had its best overall day of the year.

Smith won’t get too much pressure from a mediocre Atlanta pass rush, and he has a defense that should be just strong enough to keep him from having to press. The Jets are among the best in the NFL in third down stops, and the punting game has been terrific.

What’s Going To Happen

Will the change of scenery in London matter?

The Jets are coming off a nice win over Tennessee as things start to look a whole lot better after a rough start, but in the strange surroundings, the veteran aspect should matter.

Matt Ryan has seen it all, and Wilson hasn’t. The Jet turnovers will pop back up – Wilson will throw two picks – and Ryan will be just steady enough to spread the ball around to get the O moving.

Atlanta vs New York Jets Prediction, Line

Story continues

Atlanta 24, New York Jets 14

Line: Atlanta -3, o/u: 45

ATS Confidence out of 5:

Must See Rating: 2

5: No Time to Die

1: Muppets Haunted Mansion

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings