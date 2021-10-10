Atlanta vs New York Jets Prediction, Game Preview
Atlanta vs New York Jets How To Watch
Date: Sunday, October 10
Game Time: 9:30 am ET
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England
How To Watch: NFL Network
Record: Atlanta (1-3), New York Jets (1-3)
Atlanta vs New York Jets Game Preview
Why New York Jets Will Win
Do the Falcons have and receivers left?
There’s Kyle Pitts, and … Kyle Pitts. Calvin Ridley is out for personal reasons, Russell Gage has an ankle problem, and Cordarrelle Patterson is really a running back.
The Jets haven’t been totally miserable in pass defense, and now they should be able to keep everything short to midrange while putting half the defense on Pitts.
Atlanta doesn’t have a running game to rely on, and the Falcon defense isn’t strong enough to hold the Jets to a dead stop, but …
Why Atlanta Will Win
Can the Falcons force takeaways?
Zach Smith and the New York offense were able to keep the mistakes in check against Tennessee and won – there was just one turnover and the offense had its best overall day of the year.
Smith won’t get too much pressure from a mediocre Atlanta pass rush, and he has a defense that should be just strong enough to keep him from having to press. The Jets are among the best in the NFL in third down stops, and the punting game has been terrific.
What’s Going To Happen
Will the change of scenery in London matter?
The Jets are coming off a nice win over Tennessee as things start to look a whole lot better after a rough start, but in the strange surroundings, the veteran aspect should matter.
Matt Ryan has seen it all, and Wilson hasn’t. The Jet turnovers will pop back up – Wilson will throw two picks – and Ryan will be just steady enough to spread the ball around to get the O moving.
Atlanta vs New York Jets Prediction, Line
Atlanta 24, New York Jets 14
Line: Atlanta -3, o/u: 45
ATS Confidence out of 5:
Must See Rating: 2
5: No Time to Die
1: Muppets Haunted Mansion
