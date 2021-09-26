Atlanta vs New York Giants prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, September 26

Date: Sunday, September 26

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Record: Atlanta (0-2), New York Giants (0-2)

Atlanta vs New York Giants Game Preview

Why Atlanta Will Win

Is the 2021 NFL season going to matter or not, Atlanta?

The Falcons can’t score, can’t stop anyone from throwing, and they’re not forcing any big mistakes. The turnovers were bad against Tampa Bay, the lack of offensive production against Philadelphia was galling, and …

The team has playmakers. Matt Ryan is still a decent, respectable NFL starting quarterback – being kind here – and the young receivers should be there to hit a Giant secondary that couldn’t slow down Taylor Heineke and the Washington passing game when it mattered.

However …

Why New York Giants Will Win

Even with Saquon Barkley dabbling with his return to full playing time, the offense is working because Daniel Jones hasn’t been all that bad.

All of a sudden, the Giant receiving corps is growing into something solid, Jones is running well, and when Barkley is back to full-force, look out.

Again, Atlanta has the parts for the passing game, but they aren’t coming together thanks to an O line that’s not doing enough to give Ryan time and isn’t pounding for the ground game.

So …

What’s Going To Happen

The Giants need to get off to a hot start.

This is a momentum game. If they can put up a quick touchdown and make the Falcons start to press right away, good things will happen – as in, Ryan will throw picks.

New York hasn’t been perfect, but it’s not screwing up enough to matter. It’ll have the offense, and Atlanta won’t.

Atlanta vs New York Giants Prediction, Line

New York Giants 30, Atlanta 23

Line: New York Giants -3, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

