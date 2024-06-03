Atlanta United parts ways with head coach, 2 assistant coaches

MAY 15: Manager Gonzalo Pineda of Atlanta United walks off of the pitch following an MLS soccer match against FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium on May 15, 2024 in Cincinnati , Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

ATLANTA - Atlanta United has dismissed head coach Gonzalo Pineda, as announced by the club today. Assistant Coach Rob Valentino will assume the role of interim head coach effective immediately.

"We are grateful to Gonzalo for his commitment and dedication to the club over the last four seasons. He has been an exemplary ambassador for the organization, and we want to thank him for his contributions to the club," said Atlanta United CEO and President Garth Lagerwey. "We made this decision in an effort to move the team in a new direction. As we continue to evaluate all aspects of our sporting operation, Rob will have our full support to turn our season around in the second half."

Pineda joined Atlanta United in August 2021. During his tenure, he achieved a 34-34-29 record in league play. Despite his efforts, the club has decided to seek a new direction in hopes of revitalizing their season.

Atlanta United FC Rob Valentino during a game between Atlanta United FC and New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium on July 12, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Andrew Katsampes/ISI Photos/Getty Images).

In addition to Pineda's departure, assistant coaches Diego de la Torre and Eugenio Villazon have also been relieved of their duties. Goalkeeper coach Liam Curran, however, will remain in his current position.

Rob Valentino, who has been with Atlanta United since 2018, steps into the interim head coach role. He previously served as interim head coach during the 2021 season, leading the team to a 4-2-2 record. Valentino initially joined the club as an assistant coach for Atlanta United 2's inaugural season before being promoted to assistant coach for the First Team prior to the 2019 MLS season.

Atlanta United is 4-8-4 so far this season and has been windless in its past six home matches, including 5 consecutive losses. Their last loss was against Charlotte FC on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The club will initiate a global search for a new permanent head coach starting tomorrow, with no set timetable for filling the role.