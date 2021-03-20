With his win Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Kyle Busch has now earned at least one NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory in each of the last nine seasons.

Busch’s victory is also Toyota’s fourth consecutive to open the 2021 season.

ThorSport Racing’s Ben Rhodes won the first two on the oval, then the road course at Daytona International Speedway. Kyle Busch Motorsports driver John Hunter Nemechek won the third race at Las Vegas.

Austin Hill, Nemechek, Johnny Sauter and Sheldon Creed completed Saturday’s top five finishers.

Sauter recorded his first top five finish in 20 races. Prior to Saturday, his most recent was a fourth-place finish at Kentucky Speedway last July.

Hailie Deegan finished a season-best 21st on Saturday.

Atlanta Truck race results

Read More About NASCAR

Kyle Busch wins Atlanta Truck race Sunday Atlanta Cup race: Start time, weather, lineup Josh Berry aims to keep emotions in check, focus on winning

Atlanta Truck race results originally appeared on NBCSports.com