Atlanta team rosters: Who is working the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

HAMPTON, Georgia — NASCAR has released the weekend team rosters for the 36 teams competing in Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Under a new initiative to limit at-track personnel in 2018, NASCAR is providing a list of team rosters before each race this season. In addition to the crew chief, Cup teams will be permitted 12 road crew members each weekend and a five-member pit crew (which is down a person from last year and also under new regulations).

Click here for the Cup team rosters provided by NASCAR at Atlanta.

Teams fielding one to two cars also are allowed three management-style spots (competition vice president, technical director, IT support). Teams fielding three to four cars get those spots plus a fourth staff member for IT.

NASCAR will monitor the rosters by scanning identification chips. It also will use rosters in the Xfinity and Camping World Truck series.

Cup teams presented the idea of having a defined number of team members to NASCAR, which helped formalize the structure.