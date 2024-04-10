Atlanta Roller Derby celebrates 20th anniversary with new home venue

MABLETON, Ga. - Back in 2004, a movement began here in Atlanta — a movement that took place on eight wheels. Two decades later, the mission to bring roller derby to the South has proven wildly successful and continues to "score" with fans and team members alike.

Atlanta Roller Derby is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a new home venue: the Woodruff Athletic Complex at Agnes Scott College in Decatur. Following last month’s season opener, the organization’s next double-header is happening this Saturday, April 13, as the Rumble Bs (Atlanta’s team of rising stars) take on the Windy City B Team along with Dirty South Derby (the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association-chartered all-stars) battling Windy City.

In case you’re new to Roller Derby, here’s a quick summary: the full-contact sport takes place on a flat track with athletes on roller skates. Each team boasts a "jammer" (the one with the star on their helmet) who scores points by passing "blockers" from the other team. It’s extremely fast-paced and intense — both for those on skates and those cheering in the bleachers! Atlanta Roller Derby is a founding member of the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association and consists of multiple home and traveling teams.

The Woodruff Athletic Complex is located at 225 East Dougherty Street in Decatur, and Saturday’s bouts are scheduled for 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. start times. General admission tickets are $18 (advance)/$20 (at the door) for a single game and $30 (advance)/$35 (at the door) for the double-header. For more information, click here.

We never pass up a chance to lace up our skates and spend some time with the fierce athletes from Atlanta Roller Derby — and the current 20th anniversary celebration seemed like a good reason to book some time on the track. Click the video player to check out our morning with the team!