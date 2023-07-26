Atlanta’s Rhyne Howard became the fastest player to reach 150 3-pointers

The Atlanta Dream defeated the Phoenix Mercury, 78-65, on Tuesday at home in front of their eighth sellout crowd this season. Rhyne Howard put on a show and became the fastest player in WNBA history to make 150 career 3-pointers.

“She’s that good,” Dream head coach Tanisha Wright said. “She’s a generational talent. Not too many people like her come through our league so when we see those, we gotta appreciate them in the moment.”

The previous record was held by Katie Smith, who made 150 career triples in 65 games, but Howard smashed the record and reached the milestone in just 57 games.

Shooters gon' shoot and the sophomore is goin' crazy ‼️ In just 57 games played @howard_rhyne is the fastest player in #WNBA history to make 150 three pointers The previous record was held by Katie Smith, who made 150 career triples in 65 games #MoreThanGame pic.twitter.com/5ZbX48xmXo — WNBA (@WNBA) July 26, 2023

The Dream had bench players scoring 42 points in their win against Phoenix. Howard had 10 points, three rebounds and two steals. This season, Howard is averaging 18.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

Atlanta returns to action on Thursday against the New York Liberty.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire