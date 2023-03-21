Atlanta penalty report: Xfinity Series driver Josh Williams suspended one race

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Josh Williams has been suspended from competing in Saturday’s race at Circuit of The Americas, the sanctioning body announced Tuesday evening.

Williams, the driver of the No. 92 Chevrolet Camaro, was found in violation of Sections 4.3.A; 4.4.B & D; 8.7.6: NASCAR Member Code of Conduct and In-race Violations for disobeying a NASCAR request. After being directed to take his car to the garage during last Saturday’s Xfinity race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Williams elected to park his vehicle at the start/finish line, exiting it and walking toward pit road. He will not compete in Saturday’s Pit Boss 250 (5 p.m. ET, FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

WATCH: Williams parks car, walks to pit road

Separately, the No. 33 Ford team for driver Mason Massey in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series was hit with a trio of suspensions. Crew chief Gregory Rayl and crew members Matthew Crossman and Travis Armstrong have been suspended for the next three points events in the series for violation of Section 14.3.4 B; 14.17.2.1 D; 10.5.2.6.F: Safety Penalty for loss or separation of added ballast from the vehicle.

Additionally, Deandre Smith has received an indefinite suspension from NASCAR for violation of Sections 4.1 & 10.1.A, while owner/driver Cory Roper has been reinstated and is eligible to return to all NASCAR activity.