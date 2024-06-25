Atlanta Open announces field for final year of tournament

The Atlanta Open has announced its 2024 tournament field, which features several high-profile tennis stars.

Highlighted by American players Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe, the tournament will be held from July 20-28 at Atlantic Station.

Shelton is the No. 14 ranked player in the world and is an Atlanta native. While Tiafoe is a three-time tournament champion across the Association of Tennis Professionals

This is the final installment of the tournament after 15 years.

“We’re excited to once again host an impressive field of players at this year’s Atlanta Open,” said Peter Lebedevs, Executive Vice President of Tennis Operations for GF Sports & Entertainment. “We look forward to a fantastic week of tennis at Atlantic Station as we celebrate 15 wonderful years in the Peach State.”

The tournament kicks off with an exhibition match between women’s tennis stars Venus Williams and Sloane Stevens on July 21.

Here is the full lineup along with their current world tennis ranking:

No. 14 Ben Shelton (USA)

No. 78 James Duckworth (AUS)

No. 22 Adrian Mannarino (FRA)

No. 80 Mackenzie McDonald (USA)

No. 30 Frances Tiafoe (USA)

No. 81 Aleksandar Vukic (AUS)

No. 39 Jordan Thompson

No. 82 David Goffin (BEL)

No. 53 Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB)

No. 86 Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA)

No. 59 Giovanni Mpteshi Perricard (FRA)

No. 89 Borna Coric (CRO)

No. 64 Brandon Nakashima (USA)

No. 90 Constant Lestienne (FRA)

No. 68 Arthur Rinderkech (FRA)

No. 91 Lloyd Harris (RSA)

No. 76 Christopher O’Connell (AUS)

No. 92 Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)

Ben Shelton’s dad is Bryan Shelton, a former Georgia Tech men’s tennis player and women’s tennis head coach. Shelton was an All-American at Georgia Tech in the 1980s and is in the Yellow Jackets’ Hall of Fame.

Bryan Shelton also coached the Georgia Tech women’s tennis team to a national championship in 2007. He left in 2012 to become the men’s head coach at the University of Florida.

After his father was hired by Florida, the Shelton family moved to Gainesville from Atlanta.

