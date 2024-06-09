Atlanta native Jaylen Brown, former Hawks take center stage in the NBA Finals

The NBA Finals is here and a champion will soon be crowned.

But did you know Atlanta native Jaylen Brown could be crowned a champion at the end of this series? Not just Brown, but former members of the Atlanta Hawks who played a role in past playoff successes.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Brown, of Marietta has been stellar in the playoffs this season and even considered the Boston Celtics best player as labeled by Dallas Mavericks Head Coach Jason Kidd on Saturday.

He comes into the Finals averaging 24.8 points per game and being a defensive stalwart alongside a star studded cast of Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holliday, Kristaps Porzingis former Hawks great Al Horford, who is playing an integral role as a veteran presence and 3-point specialist.

Horford was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks with No. 3 overall pick in 2007 draft and played for the Hawks from 2007-2016. Tim Hardaway Jr. was also a member of the Hawks from 2015-2017. He has seen limited time in the playoffs, but could see more time to open and space the floor for the Mavs two-headed monster Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: