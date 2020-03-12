Atlanta Motor Speedway statement regarding NASCAR event weekend

In taking the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our fans and industry stakeholders, the events at Atlanta Motor Speedway scheduled for March 13-15, 2020 will be held without spectators.

Ticketholders on file will receive a credit for the full amount paid towards any admissions including grandstand seating, infield, camping, fan hospitality, pit passes, etc. The credit can be used for the balance of the 2020 or 2021 seasons for a NASCAR sanctioned event at any Speedway Motorsports owned track, subject to availability.

RELATED: Read NASCAR statement

Details regarding the process of redeeming the credit will be posted on this webpage within the next 48 hours. We ask that you wait for those details before contacting the Ticket Office directly with specific questions regarding your purchase.