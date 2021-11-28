Atlanta at Jacksonville prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, November 28

Atlanta at Jacksonville How To Watch

Date: Sunday, November 28

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Atlanta (4-6), Jacksonville (2-8)

Atlanta at Jacksonville Game Preview

Why Atlanta Will Win

Enough is enough. It’s time to get the offense going again.

The Falcons had to deal with former head coach Dan Quinn – now the Dallas defensive coordinator – and last week ran into the brick wall of a New England defense.

Matt Ryan has to get back into a groove.

Atlanta hasn’t thrown for over 135 yards in three of the last four games, but with no real running game to rely on, it’s time to air it out and take a few chances against a defense that doesn’t take the ball away against anyone but, apparently, Buffalo.

Why Jacksonville Will Win

The Atlanta offensive front is a mess.

It’s not generating a lick of production for the ground game, and last week it almost got Ryan killed.

No, Jacksonville isn’t playing all that well – the offense has been disastrous without any scoring punch – but the defense has kept the scores low and the team in games.

What’s Going To Happen

Again, really – there’s no Atlanta running game.

The Falcons are averaging just over three yards per carry and failed to hit 100 yards in seven of the last nine games. It’ll be on Ryan to get things moving, and he will.

He might not bomb away for 300 yards, but he’ll spread it around to makeup for the lack of production on the ground.

Getting a few extra days off after a Thursday night game will do wonders.

Atlanta at Jacksonville Prediction, Line

Atlanta 27, Jacksonville 17

Line: Atlanta -2, o/u: 45.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

