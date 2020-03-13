Atlanta and Homestead postponed

Amid concerns for the coronavirus pandemic, NASCAR has made the decision to postpone the next two races scheduled for Atlanta Motor Speedway (March 15) and Homestead-Miami Speedway (March 22). NASCAR has not yet made a determination of when they will resume activity or when the two postponed races will be run.

“NASCAR has decided to postpone the race events at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend and Homestead-Miami Speedway next weekend,” the statement read. “We believe this decision is in the best interest of the safety and well-being of our fans, competitors, officials and everyone associated with our sport. We will continue to monitor this dynamic situation as we assess future race events.”

The last time NASCAR postponed a race for a reason that was not weather-related was because of the terrorists attacks of 9-11. That race was eventually run at the end of the season before the playoff era began. It was won by Robby Gordon.



On Thursday, NASCAR announced they would run the races at Atlanta and Homestead without fans in attendance. IndyCar had announced a similar plan for the season-opening St. Petersburg Grand Prix. That made NASCAR and IndyCar among the last sports with plans to compete this week. But on Friday, both series announced they will not compete. IndyCar will cancel the first four races of their season. Hendrick Motorsports was among those in support of NASCAR's decision, saying in a statement: " Hendrick Motorsports fully supports NASCAR’s decision, which is in the best interests of fans, team members and the communities where we compete. We look forward to racing again at the appropriate time. Please stay safe."