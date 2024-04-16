Atlanta History Center exhibit celebrates life, legacy of Hank Aaron

ATLANTA - This month marks 50 years since Henry Louis Aaron — known to fans as "Hank" — scored his 715th home run, breaking Babe Ruth’s previous record and cementing Aaron’s place in baseball history. And to mark the milestone anniversary, a new exhibit at Atlanta History Center takes a deep dive into Aaron’s inspiring life and career.

"More Than Brave: The Life of Henry Aaron" opened at Atlanta History Center on April 9 (a day after the actual 50th anniversary of that historic home run) and will remain on view through September 2025. Featuring artifacts and images from the Aaron family, the Atlanta Braves, the National Baseball Hall of Fame, and other sources, the exhibit explores the early life, professional career, and cultural impact of Hank Aaron.

Born in Mobile, Alabama in 1934, Aaron began playing baseball during a time when the sport was segregated; experience in the Negro American League and the minor leagues eventually led him to the Milwaukee Braves, where Aaron made his major league debut in 1954. Two decades later, right here in Atlanta, Aaron made history when he hit the 715th home run of his career; Los Angeles announcer Vin Scully was among those delivering the call on the historic shot.

"What a marvelous moment for baseball. What a marvelous moment for Atlanta and the state of Georgia. What a marvelous moment for the country and the world," Scully said. "A Black man is getting a standing ovation in the Deep South for breaking a record of an all-time baseball idol."

Aaron — forever known for being #44 — remained active in and around Atlanta until he passed away in January 2021, at 86 years old.

"More Than Brave: The Life of Henry Aaron" is included with the price of admission to Atlanta History Center, which is located at 130 West Paces Ferry Road Northwest in Atlanta and is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays through Sundays. Admission is $24 for adults, $20 for seniors and students, and $10 for youth ages 4 to 12. For more information on visiting, click here.