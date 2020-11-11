Atlanta Hawks open to trading No. 6 pick, possibly in Jrue Holiday deal

Kurt Helin
·3 min read

The Atlanta Hawks want to add solid veterans around Trae Young and their inexperienced core, with ownership wanting to see a push into the playoffs. Meanwhile, in draft circles, Florida State forward Patrick Williams is rocketing up boards and is not expected to last past the Pistons at No. 7.

Which has led to a number of teams calling Atlanta about the No. 6 pick, according to multiple reports.

Among the teams kicking the tires on an Atlanta trade are the New Orleans Pelicans, who might be willing to move Jrue Holiday in a package, reports Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Jrue Holiday would be a fantastic fit in Atlanta next to Young because Holiday is a strong shooter who can play with or off the ball, and he is an outstanding on-ball perimeter defender. Plus, Holiday is a pro’s pro who would be a leader in a young locker room. However, the Hawks do not look like a destination for Holiday, according to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

While Minnesota and Golden State are open to trading out of the top two picks in the draft, interest in moving up has been lower than expected overall, sources told NBC Sports. While there is real upside in the top three prospects — LaMelo Ball, James Wiseman, and Anthony Edwards — all three have serious flaws that have teams questioning if the price of moving up is worth it.

However, teams like this draft from about six or seven on through about 20 — there are a lot of potential quality role players who need some development, players who could help a team for years at key positions. And someone in that group will break out and be a star. That’s why there is interest in the Hawks pick, maybe more so than teams higher up the draft board.

Right now, there is a lot of talks about trades, whether any teams actually pull the triggers on deals remains to be seen, but the Hawks are a team with motivation to get a deal done if the right one comes along.

 

