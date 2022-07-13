Atlanta Hawks officially announce the signing of former Badgers C Frank Kaminsky

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Hawks officially announced the signing of former Badgers National Player of the Year Frank Kaminsky on their Twitter account.

Over seven seasons, Kaminsky has appeared in 377 NBA games for the Charlotte Hornets and Phoenix Suns.

In 2021, the 7-foot, 240-pound center averaged 10.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in just over 20 minutes per game before suffering a stress reaction in his right knee that would require surgery. He’s now fully healed and will be ready to play once camp begins.

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reported his one-year deal would be fully guaranteed and worth the veterans minimum.

Kaminsky, who is 29 years of age, joins rookie Johnny Davis as the only Badgers currently signed to an NBA roster for the 2022 season.

