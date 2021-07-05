Atlanta Hawks to make Nate McMillan permanent head coach after Eastern Conference finals run

Nate McMillan's interim tag is finally disappearing.

The Atlanta Hawks and McMillan reached a deal on Monday to make him the team's permanent head coach, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Nate McMillan and the Atlanta Hawks have an agreement in place for McMillan to be the team's permanent head coach. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 5, 2021

The deal, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, is for four years.

McMillan started out the season as an assistant for the Hawks following a four-year stint leading the Indianapolis Pacers. The Hawks, though, fired coach Lloyd Pierce after just a 14-20 start, and let McMillan take charge through the rest of the year.

That move proved to be a great one for Atlanta, as it rallied to make the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2015. The Hawks eventually fell to the Milwaukee Bucks in that series 4-2.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

