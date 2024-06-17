Atlanta Hawks hosting draft party at State Farm Arena next week

Rapper Jeezy performs during halftime of the game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Boston Celtics at State Farm Arena on November 16, 2022 in Atlanta , Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Hawks are inviting fans to celebrate their number one overall pick at a special draft party at State Farm Arena on June 26. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and attendees can watch live coverage of the NBA Draft from ESPN until 11:30 p.m.

Tickets for the event are currently on sale for just $5 at Ticketmaster.com. In addition to the draft coverage, fans will enjoy a special performance by Grammy-nominated rapper Jeezy.

One of the top contenders to be picked first overall by the Hawks is Alex Sarr. Sarr previously played at "Overtime Elite" in Atlantic Station for two seasons before moving on to play professionally in Australia this past year.

Stay tuned to see who the Hawks select as their top pick. FOX 5 Sports will provide complete coverage of the event and the draft.