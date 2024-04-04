Atlanta Hawks clinch spot in 2024 Play-In Tournament

The Atlanta Hawks have officially clinched a spot in the 2024 NBA Play-in Tournament.

The team officially clinched the spot in Wednesday’s 121-113 win over the Detroit Pistons.

Since losing star point guard Trae Young in late February, the Hawks have played their best basketball of the season, winning 12 of their last 20 games, including two wins over the NBA-best Boston Celtics last week.

The Hawks will be the No. 9 or No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference. The team is set to match up with the Chicago Bulls in the first game of the tournament.

Should the Hawks beat the Bulls, they’d play the loser of the matchup between the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds for a shot at a playoff berth.

If the Hawks land the No. 9 seed, that matchup would take place at State Farm Arena, while if they stay at No. 10, they’d play that game in Chicago.

The Hawks beat the Bulls 113-101 in their matchup earlier this week.

