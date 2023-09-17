Atlanta Hawks 2023-24 depth chart: Starters and backups

The 2023-24 Atlanta Hawks have some star power thanks to Trae Young and Dejounte Murray, and some very talented role players like Clint Capela and Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Young is one of the best scoring point guards in the NBA while Murray rebounds at an elite level for a guard. Capela is a pick-and-roll finisher with rim-protecting skills and Bogdanovic can get hot from the outside at a moment’s notice.

They also have various solid role players like De’Andre Hunter and Saddiq Bey, two wings with great size and the ability to make tough shots from time to time.

Below, the 2023-24 Atlanta Hawks depth chart: starters and backups.

Key: • Non-guaranteed / • Two-way contract/ • Out

