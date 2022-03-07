Breaking News:

Atlanta Falcons’ WR Calvin Ridley suspended 1-year for betting on NFL games

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
The Eagles were among the teams mentioned as potential candidates to trade for Falcons star Calvin Ridley, but that dream will have to wait for at least one calendar year.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media is reporting that Ridley has been suspended for the 2022 NFL season after he was found to have placed bets on NFL games.

The NFL released this statement on the matter, stating that Ridley placed bets during a five-day period in late November when Ridley was away from the Falcons for personal reasons.

Calvin Ridley may apply for reinstatement to the NFL no sooner than Feb. 15, 2023, and under the CBA, he may appeal the suspension within three days.

