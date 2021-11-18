Atlanta Falcons Week 11 power rankings roundup

The Atlanta Falcons (4-5) are lucky that power rankings don’t determine who makes and misses the playoffs. Despite Sunday’s 43-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the Falcons have a realistic shot at making the postseason.

Let’s see where the team is ranked by some of the different NFL sites in our Week 11 power rankings roundup.

USA TODAY | Falcons: No. 25 (-2)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

“Their social media department is on fire, poking fun at Sunday’s 28-3 first-half deficit, and their uniforms will be straight fire Thursday night when they go with the 1990s-era throwbacks. Otherwise, Dirty Birds and their battered roster seem on verge of a steady descent.” — Nate Davis

At least if the Falcons lose this Thursday, they will do so in style. The team will wear its 1990s era throwbacks, the uniform combination that many fans want to see as the main uniform. That seems to be the only positive right now.

NFC South rival rankings

Buccaneers: No. 5 (-3)

Panthers: No. 17 (+9)

Saints: No. 18 (-4)

Week 11 opponent ranking

Patriots: No. 8 (+1)

Read USA TODAY’s full rankings here.

Touchdown Wire | Falcons: No. 25 (-4)

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

“The Falcons were demolished by the Cowboys, 43-3. It appeared Atlanta was on the wrong end of a team that wanted to redeem itself after they were blown out the week prior in the Cowboys. Defensive issues allowing a 40 burger isn’t a good look for the Falcons, either.” — Nick Wojton

After a 30-16 loss the week prior at home, the Cowboys were eager to rectify their poor performance with a get-right game. The Falcons presented the best opportunity for Dallas to flex its muscle and remind the league just how potent they can be.

NFC South rival rankings

Buccaneers: No. 7 (-2)

Saints: No. 11 (-/+)

Panthers: No. 19 (+3)

Week 11 opponent ranking

Patriots: No. 9 (+1)

Read Touchdown Wire’s full rankings here.

NFL.com | Falcons: No. 27 (-7)

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

“One week after a gritty win over the Saints that gave credence to the thought that Atlanta could be a playoff team, the Falcons looked completely out of their depth against a conference superpower Dallas team that was in a foul mood after its own blowout loss a week earlier. Matt Ryan threw for a measly 117 yards, Cordarrelle Patterson exited with an ankle injury, and the Cowboys scored four consecutive touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 36-3 lead into the tunnel at halftime. It was as demoralizing as a loss gets, but the page turns fast in the NFL. Up next: The surging Patriots on Thursday night.” — Dan Hanzus

Story continues

Even though the blame could have been spread around evenly, Arthur Smith shouldered the loss and was emphatic about how he has to do a better job to prepare. Getting over a 40-point throttling is never easy, but going into a short week is the best medicine to subdue the awful taste in the teams mouth. A win over the Patriots at home will bring some much need light to this Falcons team that is hanging on by a thin thread.

NFC South rival rankings

Buccaneers: No. 6 (-2)

Saints: No. 13 (-/+)

Panthers: No. 19 (+6)

Week 11 opponent ranking

Patriots: No. 8 (+3)

Read NFL.com’s full rankings here.

CBS Sports | Falcons No. 23 (-3)

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

“So much for the idea that this was a surging team. They were dominated by the Cowboys in every way possible. Now here come the Patriots.” — Pete Prisco

Even though the Falcons will play at home this Thursday, it will act as a true road game as Patriots fans are expected to outnumber the local fans. Attendance has always been an issue, and a 40-point loss doesn’t give fans much incentive to pay to see this team in person.

NFC South rival rankings

Buccaneers: No. 7 (-3)

Saints: No. 12 (-2)

Panthers: No. 15 (+7)

Week 11 opponent ranking

Patriots: No. 9 (+3)

Read CBS Sports’ full rankings here.

ESPN | Falcons: No. 24 (-6)

Stew Milne-USA TODAY Sports

“After a 43-3 pasting by Dallas — Atlanta’s worst loss since 2004 — the Falcons need to find something positive. Add in that the team hasn’t won at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this year and that they are playing the Patriots in Atlanta for the first time since the Falcons lost to New England in Super Bowl LI (dropping a 28-3 lead in the process) and there’s a bunch of storylines that can be exorcised with a win on Thursday. Plus, at 4-5 in a crowded middle of the NFC, a victory could do wonders for the team’s potential playoff hopes.” — Michael Rothstein

We get it, the Falcons blew a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl. The last time these two teams played, the real Super Bowl rematch, the Patriots throttled the Falcons 23-7 in New England. The Falcons just need to get right, and this is a massive opportunity to do so.

NFC South rival rankings

Buccaneers: No. 7 (-2)

Saints: No. 11 (-/+)

Panthers: No. 17 (+7)

Week 11 opponent ranking

Patriots: No. 10 (+2)

Read ESPN’s full rankings here.

1

1