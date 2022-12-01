Atlanta Falcons vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Week 13 injury report
With just nine total wins combined entering Week 13, Sunday’s matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Pittsburgh Steelers isn’t exactly must-see TV. If you enjoy old-school, grind-it-out football, however, this is the game for you.
Neither team had its starting running back during Wednesday’s practice, although Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson returned on Thursday. Check out each team’s full Week 13 injury report below.
Falcons injury report
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
Arnold Ebiketie
Arm
LP
LP
Jalen Dalton
Toe
DNP
LP
Cordarrelle Patterson
Rest
DNP
–
Chuma Edoga
Knee
LP
DNP
Steelers injury report
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
Najee Harris
Oblique
DNP
Ahkello Witherspoon
Hamstring
DNP
Minkah Fitzpatrick
Ribs
LP
Robert Spillane
Oblique
LP
Myles Jack
Knee
LP
Mason Cole
Foot
LP
T.J. Watt
Ribs
LP
Larry Ogundeji
Toe
LP
Miles Boykin
Oblique
FP
Jaylen Warren
Hamstring
FP
