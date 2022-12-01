Atlanta Falcons vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Week 13 injury report

Matt Urben
·1 min read

With just nine total wins combined entering Week 13, Sunday’s matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Pittsburgh Steelers isn’t exactly must-see TV. If you enjoy old-school, grind-it-out football, however, this is the game for you.

Neither team had its starting running back during Wednesday’s practice, although Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson returned on Thursday. Check out each team’s full Week 13 injury report below.

Falcons injury report

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

Arnold Ebiketie

Arm

LP

LP

Jalen Dalton

Toe

DNP

LP

Cordarrelle Patterson

Rest

DNP

 –

Chuma Edoga

Knee

LP

DNP

 

Steelers injury report

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

Najee Harris

Oblique

DNP

Ahkello Witherspoon

Hamstring

DNP

Minkah Fitzpatrick

Ribs

LP

Robert Spillane

Oblique

LP

Myles Jack

Knee

LP

Mason Cole

Foot

LP

T.J. Watt

Ribs

LP

Larry Ogundeji

Toe

LP

Miles Boykin

Oblique

FP

Jaylen Warren

Hamstring

FP

 

