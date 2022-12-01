Atlanta Falcons vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Week 13 injury report

With just nine total wins combined entering Week 13, Sunday’s matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Pittsburgh Steelers isn’t exactly must-see TV. If you enjoy old-school, grind-it-out football, however, this is the game for you.

Neither team had its starting running back during Wednesday’s practice, although Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson returned on Thursday. Check out each team’s full Week 13 injury report below.

Falcons injury report

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Arnold Ebiketie Arm LP LP Jalen Dalton Toe DNP LP Cordarrelle Patterson Rest DNP – Chuma Edoga Knee LP DNP

Steelers injury report

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Najee Harris Oblique DNP Ahkello Witherspoon Hamstring DNP Minkah Fitzpatrick Ribs LP Robert Spillane Oblique LP Myles Jack Knee LP Mason Cole Foot LP T.J. Watt Ribs LP Larry Ogundeji Toe LP Miles Boykin Oblique FP Jaylen Warren Hamstring FP

NFL Draft: 15 potential first-round targets for the Falcons

The Falcons are currently on track to land the 15th pick in the 2023 draft. Here are 15 potential first-round targets for Atlanta https://t.co/LbaqojyKBc — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) December 1, 2022

CLICK HERE FOR FULL STORY

Ebiketie has NFL's 2nd-best pass rush win rate among rookies

#Falcons LB Arnold Ebiketie has the NFL’s second-highest pass rush win rate among rookies this season https://t.co/8YqgJHKgHf — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) December 1, 2022

CLICK HERE FOR FULL STORY

Pro Bowl: Vote for your favorite Falcons players

Story continues

Cast your vote to help your favorite #Falcons players, including Cordarrelle Patterson and Grady Jarrett, make the 2023 Pro Bowl https://t.co/B6xyfGEvn8 — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) December 1, 2022

CLICK HERE FOR FULL STORY

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire