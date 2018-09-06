Atlanta Falcons vs Philadelphia Eagles: Champions hoping Nick Foles can rediscover Super Bowl-winning form

Eagles quarterback Nick Foles went from back-up to Super Bowl champion in February - Getty Images North America

Philadelphia waited 51 years for the Eagles to deliver a Super Bowl crown. Now the hope heading into the new NFL season - which starts on Thursday night at home to the Atlanta Falcons - is that a second title will immediately follow.

Back in February the Eagles, led by back-up quarterback Nick Foles, pulled off an upset victory over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

And they did it with some swagger, the highlight being a trick play before the half-time interval which resulted in Foles catching a touchdown pass - rather than his everyday job of throwing one - against a defence masterminded by arguably the greatest defensive minds the sport has ever seen, New England head coach Bill Belichick.

Foles' career-high moment in Minneapolis came at the expense of premier Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who prior to tearing his ACL in December was on track for an MVP season given his remarkable form: 33 touchdown passes and only seven interceptions.

Wentz remains a couple of weeks away from making a return, handing Foles the starting for Thursday night by necessity, despite his alarmingly shaky form in pre-season ringing alarm bells.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and coach Doug Pederson talk during practice Credit: AP

"Going through the preseason, I went out there to play. All in all, I grew as a player. I wasn't trying to play it safe," Foles said on Tuesday after throwing no touchdown passes and two interceptions during the warm-up matches.

"Obviously making mistakes isn't fun. I was able to deal with it in the pre-season which is awesome in the sense that I can learn from it and move on. I've set that bar high - I know that."

That being said, Philadelphia's success last year was built around collective excellence, led by coach Doug Pederson, and not just the stellar play of their quarterbacks.

Jay Ajayi, the British-born running back, is on track to be fit for Thursday night, while the elite receiving corps of tight end Zach Ertz and wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Alshon Jeffrey all return.

Experienced veterans Michael Bennett, a two-time champion with the Seahawks, and Haloti Ngata have been added to the defensive line and the secondary remains imperious, led by safety Malcolm Jenkins.

The Eagles also have a fascinating prospect in the 6ft 7inch, 346lb Australian offensive lineman Jordan Mailata, who had not even put on a football helmet a year ago and yet has made the final 53-man Eagles roster for the season after being drafted in the seventh round.

Foles therefore has weapons and a defence to lean on, but the Falcons are a powerhouse in their own right.

NFC champions two years ago before losing Super Bowl LI to the Patriots, the Falcons this season have the added incentive of potentially playing in a home Super Bowl in Atlanta next February, which no team has ever done before.

Quarterback Matt Ryan boasts one of the strongest group of wide receivers in the game, led by Julio Jones but well supported by Mohamed Sanu, rookie first-round draft pick Calvin Ridley and tight end Austin Hooper, combined with a perfect blend of power and speed at running back in Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman.

Coach Dan Quinn's defence is also loaded with weapons, including English defensive tackle Jack Crawford but led by the pace of Vic Beasley, Deion Jones and Keanu Neal.

Where the Falcons face a different challenge to the Eagles is that their division, the NFC South, is arguably the hardest in the NFL with Atlanta joined by the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers.

A fast start is therefore essential. Unfortunately for Atlanta, travelling to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the reigning Super Bowl champions is a daunting opener, as Quinn acknowledged this week. "[They are] one of the better [teams] in the NFC - but we're up to the challenge."