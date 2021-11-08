Atlanta Falcons vs. Dallas Cowboys picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 10 game?

The Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys play Sunday in a Week 10 NFL game.

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 10 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST time on Fox.

The Cowboys are an 8.5-point favorite in the game.

More NFL Week 10 picks, predictions:

Pro Football Network: Cowboys 34, Falcons 23

Ben Rolfe writes: "What happened to the Cowboys in Week 9 is a complete mystery. However, they should bounce back against a Falcons team that has been showing plenty of fight. Atlanta is a tough team to work out. One week they fight hard and the next they seem to roll over and get their belly tickled. If the Cowboys do not win this convincingly, alarm bells might begin to sound."

Sportsnaut: Cowboys 38, Falcons 34

Vincent Frank writes: "Former Falcons head coach Dan Quinn is now the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. He’s built an intriguing group, one that has to be improved from last season’s iteration in Big D. In no way does that mean it’s going to be an above-average unit. In what might be one of the highest-scoring games of the NFL season, I am predicting that Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper do just enough to come out on top at home."

More: NFL playoff picture: Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans make statements with Week 9 wins

Will Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys bounce back against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season?

Play Picks: Cowboys will cover vs. Falcons in Week 10

Story continues

Brian Sausa writes: "The last time these two played, the Falcons added to their growing list of games that involve blowing a massive lead. Atlanta led by 20 in the first quarter and by 15 with under six minutes to go, but still managed to lose to Dallas early in the 2020 season. The rematch may not go any better, as Dak Prescott should be leading a fully healthy Cowboys offense. Atlanta added Kyle Pitts but doesn’t have Calvin Ridley and hasn’t upgraded its defense enough to let us pick them. If Dallas is ready to play unlike last week against Denver, this game ends by a touchdown."

Sports Interaction: Take the Falcons with the points vs. Cowboys in Week 10

Payton Matthews writes: "These teams played a wild game early last season in Dallas where the Falcons somehow blew a 39-24 lead with five minutes left and lost by a point. Atlanta looked like one of the NFL’s worst teams this year in getting blown out its past two games but is now 4-4 after a 27-25 upset win in New Orleans on Sunday. No. 1 receiver Calvin Ridley remains away from the team to focus on his mental well-being. One of the most surprising results of Sunday was the Cowboys’ 30-16 home loss to Denver and it wasn’t even that close. Two late TDs that merely avoided what would have been their worst shutout loss at home since 1985."

More: NFL power rankings: Arizona Cardinals rise after NFL Week 9 win over San Francisco 49ers

Draft Kings: Cowboys will cover in Week 10 game vs. Falcons

Teddy Ricketson writes: "Hopefully, the Cowboys' performance is just chopped up to Prescott not being 100%, but it is concerning that they couldn’t figure out a Broncos defense that was sans Von Miller. The Falcons played a great game against the Saints, but I don’t think they have the same success against the Cowboys' defense. And even if they do, I think the Cowboys are going to rest up and their offense is going to look like it normally does which spells bad news for the Falcons."

Sportsnaut: Cowboys 35, Falcons 31

Matt Johnson writes: "Once Dallas burns the tape from that Week 9 loss, it needs to get ready for a fiery Atlanta Falcons squad. There are plenty of holes to exploit in the Falcons’ secondary and you can run on this team. But we also saw the Cowboys are susceptible to giving up some big plays. If Dallas falls asleep at the wheel offensively, they will not win this game."

More: NFL Week 10 odds: Money lines, point spreads, over/unders for games on Week 10 NFL schedule

FiveThirtyEight.com: Cowboys have a 77% win probability

The site gives the Falcons a 23% win probability in the NFL Week 10 game.

ESPN: Cowboys have a 74.8% chance to win

The site's Football Power Index gives the Falcons a 25% chance to pick up the victory in the Week 10 NFL game.

More: NFL Week 10 schedule, TV information for all 14 Week 10 NFL games in 2021 season

Highest paid NFL players:

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Atlanta Falcons vs. Dallas Cowboys picks, predictions NFL Week 10 game