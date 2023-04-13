Atlanta Falcons try out another New Orleans Saints free agent

Can’t the Atlanta Falcons do their own scouting? The New Orleans Saints’ biggest rivals have signed a number of Saints free agents this offseason already, and they brought in another former Saints player.

Per the daily NFL transactions wire, Atlanta hosted offensive tackle Ethan Greenidge for a tryout on Wednesday. Greenidge spent the 2022 season on injured reserve, but before that he was a backup left tackle in New Orleans. He appeared in 17 games from 2019 to 2021, including the playoffs, though he played more snaps on special teams (83) than on offense (49). He first arrived in New Orleans as an undrafted free agent out of Villanova.

The Falcons offensive line needs all the help it can get in slowing down Cameron Jordan, so Greenidge could make sense for them as more depth behind Jake Matthews and Kaleb McGary. Atlanta general manager Terry Fontenot was a personnel executive for the Saints before taking that promotion, so it makes sense that he’s prioritizing players he thought of highly like Greenidge, Kaden Elliss, and David Onyemata in free agency.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire