Atlanta Falcons trade up to get Clemson’s Ruke Orhorhoro in early second round of NFL Draft

Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorboro has been selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons traded up with the Arizona Cardinals to select Orhorboro with the No. 35 overall pick early Friday night. Orhorboro was credited with 97 tackles (25.5 for loss), 12 sacks, nine pass breakups and two fumble recoveries in 1,526 career snaps over 53 games (including 30 starts) at Clemson from 2019-23.

In his final season at Clemson, Orhorboro started all 12 games and had 25 total tackles (13 solo), including eight tackles for loss and five sacks.

The Falcons also currently feature former Clemson players A.J. Terrell, Grady Jarrett, Ray-Ray McCloud, and Bradley Pinion on their roster.

