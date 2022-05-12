Atlanta Falcons sign wide receiver Drake London

The Atlanta Falcons became the latest team to sign their first-round draft choice, agreeing to a contract with wide receiver Drake London out of USC. The team announced the deal with a post on social media Thursday night, just before the NFL released the full 2022 regular-season schedule.

As reported by Adam Schefter, the contract is a fully-guaranteed, four-year deal:

Falcons announced they signed the No. 8 overall pick in the draft, former USC WR Drake London, to his four-year, fully-guaranteed deal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 12, 2022

The Falcons were one of the teams picking early in the 2022 NFL draft that could have addressed quarterback. But with a big need at wide receiver, Atlanta turned in the card with London’s name on it, making the USC product the first receiver off the board.

London has the ability to play on the outside, and is experienced at handling press-aligned defenders. His ability to separate against such coverage, whether on vertical routes or even early in the down on shorter pass patterns, should make his transition from USC to the NFL an easier one.