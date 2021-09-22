Atlanta Falcons sign veteran punter Dustin Colquitt

Sep. 22—The Atlanta Falcons signed punter Dustin Colquitt to the practice squad and released offensive lineman Bryan Witzmann from the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

The 39-year-old punter was originally selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fifth round (99th overall) of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Tennessee. He spent 15 seasons (2005-19) with the Chiefs and earned Pro Bowl honors in 2012 and 2016. In 2020, Colquitt appeared in five games with the Pittsburgh Steelers and one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound punter has a career 44.8 gross punting average and 39.7 net average.