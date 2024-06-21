Atlanta Falcons sign Prince Emili and Jaryd Jones-Smith

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - The Atlanta Falcons have signed defensive lineman Prince Emili and offensive lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith. In corresponding moves, the Falcons have released offensive lineman Nolan Potter and defensive lineman Willington Previlon.

Emili originally signed with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2022 out of Pennsylvania. The 6-foot-2, 300-pound defensive lineman has appeared in two games for the Bills, primarily seeing

action on special teams. He has also spent time with the New Orleans Saints. The New City, N.Y., native most recently played with the San Antonio Brahmas of the UFL where he registered 21 tackles (eight solo), three sacks and two tackles for loss en route to an appearance in the 2024 UFL Championship game.

Jones-Smith originally signed with the Houston Texans following the 2018 NFL Draft out of Pittsburgh. The 6-foot-7, 320-pound offensive lineman has appeared in six NFL games, three with the Las Vegas Raiders

and three with the Baltimore Ravens. He has also spent time with the Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers and the Washington Commanders. The Camden, N.J., native most recently played with the St. Louis Battlehawks of the UFL and was named All-UFL in 2024.