Atlanta Falcons sign Harrison Hand

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - The Atlanta Falcons have signed cornerback Harrison Hand. In a corresponding move, the Falcons have waived Anthony Sao.

Hand was originally selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round (169th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Temple. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound cornerback has recorded 24 tackles (18 solo), four passes defensed, one interception and one forced fumble in 27 games (two starts) over three seasons for the Vikings and Bears.

The Cherry Hill, N.J., native played in four games (one start) for Chicago in 2022 and registered 12 tackles (nine solo), one pass defense and one forced fumble.