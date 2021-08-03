Atlanta Falcons sign former Georgia Bulldog

The Atlanta Falcons have once again signed former Georgia Bulldogs punter Cameron Nizialek. Nizialek signed a deal to join the Atlanta Falcons practice squad last September, but only spent three weeks with their practice squad.

The 26-year-old punter has also spent time in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens but has not appeared in an NFL game.

To make room for the former University of Georgia punter, the Falcons have waived punter Sterling Hofrichter due to an injury.

Nizialek, who came to UGA as a graduate transfer from Columbia University, was Georgia’s punter during the 2017-18 season when the Bulldogs won the Rose Bowl and came one play away from capturing a National Championship.

Nizialek was the punter for the Atlanta Legends in 2019. The Legends were briefly a member of the now extinct Alliance of American Football.

Feb 24, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Legends punter Cameron Nizialek shows emotion after a punt against the Birmingham Iron in the second half at Georgia State Stadium.

In his one year with Georgia, he averaged 45.0 yards per punt on 61 total punts. 26 of his punts landed inside the 20-yard line. His career-best punt of 61 yards came in the Rose Bowl against Oklahoma.

The Falcons brought in Nizialek along with Colby Wadman of California-Davis and Matt Wile of Michigan for workouts earlier this week following Sterling Hofrichter’s injury. Atlanta elected to sign Nizialek, who will have an opportunity to showcase his talent to the Falcons and NFL for the preseason.

We have waived/injured P Sterling Hofrichter and have signed P Cameron Nizialek. https://t.co/xPyROEXudN — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 3, 2021

