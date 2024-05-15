Atlanta Falcons sign defensive back Anthony Johnson

The Atlanta Falcons have added another defensive back to their roster, signing Anthony Johnson on Wednesday afternoon. The 24-year-old went undrafted out of Virginia in 2023 before spending time with the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers last season.

Johnson appeared in 12 games with four starts for the Packers, recording 18 solo tackles, one interception and three passes defended while playing primarily at the safety position.

He tried out at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie minicamp last weekend but left without a contract. He now comes to Atlanta and fills the final spot on the team’s 90-man roster.

