Atlanta Falcons sign Anthony Johnson

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - The Atlanta Falcons have signed cornerback Anthony Johnson.

Johnson was originally signed by the New Orleans Saints following the 2023 NFL Draft out of Virginia. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound cornerback played five seasons of college football at Louisville (2018-20) and Virginia (2021-22). He appeared in 55 games (27 starts) and recorded 138 tackles (94 solo), 38 passes defensed, nine tackles for loss, seven interceptions and three forced fumbles during his collegiate career.

The Coconut Creek, Fla., native started all 10 games at Virginia in 2022 and recorded single-season career highs in tackles (51), passes defensed (14) and tackles for loss (three), while adding two interceptions for the Cavaliers. Since entering the league in 2023, Johnson has spent time on the Saints and Packers practice squads.