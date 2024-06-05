Atlanta Falcons sign Andrew Stueber

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - The Atlanta Falcons have signed offensive lineman Andrew Stueber. In a corresponding move, the Falcons have waived JaQuae Jackson.

Stueber was originally selected by the New England Patriots in the seventh round (245th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Michigan. The 6-foot-6, 318-pound offensive lineman played four seasons at Michigan

(2017-18, 2020-21) and appeared in 34 games (20 starts). In his final season at Michigan, he started all 14 games at right tackle and was part of an offensive line unit that earned the Joe Moore Award, annually given to the top offensive line in the nation.

Since entering the league, the Darien, Conn., native has spent time on the Patriots practice squad.