Atlanta Falcons select Texas RB Bijan Robinson with eighth pick in 2023 NFL draft

Bijan Robinson is headed to Atlanta.

The Falcons selected Robinson with the eighth overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. Robinson is the first running back off the board in this year’s draft. The Texas product is the highest drafted running back since 2018, when the New York Giants picked Saquon Barkley No. 2 overall.

Robinson was the consensus No. 1 running back prospect in the 2023 draft. The workhorse played in 31 games and made 28 starts in his collegiate career. He compiled 1,580 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns in 2022. Robinson’s efforts won him the 2022 Doak Walker Award, as the nation's top running back, and he was a unanimous All-American.

Robinson’s 3,410 career rushing yards rank fourth in Texas Longhorns history.

How does Bijan Robinson fit with the Atlanta Falcons

The running back position has been devalued in recent years, but Robinson’s talent is undeniable.

Robinson is a three-down running back with good size, vision and footwork. The Tucson, Arizona, native has the ability to run inside and outside the tackles and has solid pass-catching ability.

The newest member of the Falcons should quickly earn the top running back spot on the depth chart.

The Falcons' top rusher in 2022 was Tyler Allgeier, who rushed for 1,035 yards and three touchdowns. The team had the third-ranked rushing attack in the NFL last year, averaging 159.9 yards per game. Robinson will certainly help boost an already good rushing offense.

