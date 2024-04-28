Atlanta Falcons select NFL Draft picks, undrafted free agent signees
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Multiple players heard their names called during the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit for the Atlanta Falcons.
For the Atlanta Falcons, here is a list of players drafted by the Falcons during the draft:
Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (Washington) -1st Round, 8th pick
Defensive Lineman Ruke Orhornoro (Clemson) – 2nd Round, 35th pick
Edge Rusher Bralen Trice (Washington) – 3rd Round, 74th pick
Defensive Lineman Brandon Dorlus (Oregon) – 4th Round, 109th pick
Linebacker JD Bertrand (Notre Dame) – 5th Round, 103rd pick
Running Back Jase Mcclellan (Alabama) – 6th Round, 186th pick
Wide Reciever Casey Washington (Illinois) -6th Round, 187th pick
Defensive Tackle Zion Logue (Georgia) – 6th Round, 197th pick
The Falcons also signed a few players after the draft concluded.
The following players were signed to the organization:
Defensive Back Trey Vaval (Minnesota State University)
Offensive Lineman Ryan Coll (Richmond)
Wide Reciever JaQuae Jackson (Rutgers)
