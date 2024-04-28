Atlanta Falcons select NFL Draft picks, undrafted free agent signees

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Multiple players heard their names called during the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit for the Atlanta Falcons.

For the Atlanta Falcons, here is a list of players drafted by the Falcons during the draft:

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (Washington) -1st Round, 8th pick

Defensive Lineman Ruke Orhornoro (Clemson) – 2nd Round, 35th pick

Edge Rusher Bralen Trice (Washington) – 3rd Round, 74th pick

Defensive Lineman Brandon Dorlus (Oregon) – 4th Round, 109th pick

Linebacker JD Bertrand (Notre Dame) – 5th Round, 103rd pick

Running Back Jase Mcclellan (Alabama) – 6th Round, 186th pick

Wide Reciever Casey Washington (Illinois) -6th Round, 187th pick

Defensive Tackle Zion Logue (Georgia) – 6th Round, 197th pick

The Falcons also signed a few players after the draft concluded.

The following players were signed to the organization:

Defensive Back Trey Vaval (Minnesota State University)

Offensive Lineman Ryan Coll (Richmond)

Wide Reciever JaQuae Jackson (Rutgers)

