Atlanta Falcons select NFL Draft picks, undrafted free agent signees

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Multiple players heard their names called during the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit for the Atlanta Falcons.

For the Atlanta Falcons, here is a list of players drafted by the Falcons during the draft:

  • Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (Washington) -1st Round, 8th pick

  • Defensive Lineman Ruke Orhornoro (Clemson) – 2nd Round, 35th pick

  • Edge Rusher Bralen Trice (Washington) – 3rd Round, 74th pick

  • Defensive Lineman Brandon Dorlus (Oregon) – 4th Round, 109th pick

  • Linebacker JD Bertrand (Notre Dame) – 5th Round, 103rd pick

  • Running Back Jase Mcclellan (Alabama) – 6th Round, 186th pick

  • Wide Reciever Casey Washington (Illinois) -6th Round, 187th pick

  • Defensive Tackle Zion Logue (Georgia) – 6th Round, 197th pick

The Falcons also signed a few players after the draft concluded.

The following players were signed to the organization:

  • Defensive Back Trey Vaval (Minnesota State University)

  • Offensive Lineman Ryan Coll (Richmond)

  • Wide Reciever JaQuae Jackson (Rutgers)

