According to head coach Arthur Smith, it is the Desmond Ridder show in Atlanta. For how long is anyone’s question after the recent signing of former Washington Commander Taylor Heinicke. Atlanta also adds a new weapon to whoever is quarterback come Week 1 with the drafting of RB Bijan Robinson, to the arsenal of TE Kyle Pitts and RB Cordarrelle Patterson. It will be interesting to see how the Falcons develop and if they can potentially win the NFC South. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Falcons’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.

Atlanta Falcons schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)

Atlanta Falcons schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk