Atlanta Falcons schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
According to head coach Arthur Smith, it is the Desmond Ridder show in Atlanta. For how long is anyone’s question after the recent signing of former Washington Commander Taylor Heinicke. Atlanta also adds a new weapon to whoever is quarterback come Week 1 with the drafting of RB Bijan Robinson, to the arsenal of TE Kyle Pitts and RB Cordarrelle Patterson. It will be interesting to see how the Falcons develop and if they can potentially win the NFC South. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Falcons’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.
Falcons 2022 Record: 7-10 (missed playoffs)
Head Coach: Arthur Smith
Key Players: Desmond Ridder (QB), Bijan Robinson (RB), A.J. Terrell (CB)
Atlanta Falcons schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/10 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 2: 9/17 vs. Green Bay Packers, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 3: 9/24 at Detroit Lions, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 4: 10/1 at Jacksonville Jaguars (London), 9:30 AM, ESPN+
Week 5: 10/8 vs. Houston Texans, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 6: 10/15 vs. Washington Commanders, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 7: 10/22 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 8: 10/29 at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 9: 11/5 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 10: 11/12 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 PM, CBS
Week 11: BYE WEEK
Week 12: 11/26 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 13: 12/3 at New York Jets, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 14: 12/10 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 15: TBD at Carolina Panthers, TBD, TBD
Week 16: 12/24 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 17: 12/31 at Chicago Bears, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 18: TBD at New Orleans Saints, TBD, TBD
Atlanta Falcons schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk