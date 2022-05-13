Atlanta Falcons schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
After trading Matt Ryan to the Colts, the Falcons signed Marcus Mariota, and he is expected to be the starter for Atlanta in September. The Falcons did take a quarterback in the third round, Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder (just the second quarterback taken in the 2022 NFL Draft). Now that the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Falcons’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.
Falcons 2021 record: 7-10 (missed playoffs)
Head coach: Arthur Smith
Key players: Marcus Mariota (QB), Calvin Ridley (WR), Cordarrelle Patterson (RB)
Falcons schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/11 vs. Saints. 1 PM, Fox
Week 2: 9/18 at Rams, 4:05 PM, Fox
Week 3: 9/25 at Seahawks, 4:25 PM, Fox
Week 4: 10/2 vs. Browns, 1 PM, CBS
Week 5: 10/9 at. Buccaneers, 1 PM, Fox
Week 6: 10/16 vs. 49ers, 1 PM, Fox
Week 7: 10/23 at Bengals, 1 PM, Fox
Week 8: 10/30 vs. Panthers, 1 PM, Fox
Week 9: 11/6 vs. Chargers, 1 PM, Fox
Week 10: 11/10 at Panthers (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
Week 11: 11/20 vs. Bears, 1 PM, Fox
Week 12: 11/27 at Commanders, 1 PM, Fox
Week 13: 12/4 vs. Steelers, 1 PM, CBS
Week 14: BYE
Week 15: 12/17 or 12/18 at Saints, TBD, TBD
Week 16: 12/24 at Ravens (Saturday), 1 PM, Fox
Week 17: 1/1 vs. Cardinals, 1 PM, Fox
Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 vs. Buccaneers, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
Thursday Night Football: Week 10 vs. Panthers
