Atlanta Falcons make roster moves

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Atlanta Falcons have signed outside linebacker Bradlee Anae, safety Dane Cruikshank, wide receiver Dylan Drummond and tight end Ross Dwelley.

Anae was originally selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the fifth round (179th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Utah. The 6-foot-3, 260-pound defensive lineman has played 11 games since entering the league and has notched two tackles and one quarterback hit. Anae spent time on the New York Jets active roster and practice squad over the last two seasons (2022-23).

Cruikshank was originally selected by the Tennessee Titans in the fifth round (152nd overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Arizona. The Chino Hills, Calif., native appeared in 54 games (four starts), recording 42 tackles (31 solo), two passes defensed, one interception and one tackle for loss on defense while adding 24 special teams tackles and one forced fumble. Last season, the 6-foot-1, 209-pound defensive back appeared in two games and played one snap on defense and 33 snaps on special teams.

Drummond was originally signed by the Detroit Lions following the 2023 NFL Draft out of Eastern Michigan. The 6-foot, 186-pound wide receiver played five seasons (2018-22) at Eastern Michigan and recorded 183 receptions for 2,028 yards (11.1 avg.) and 14 touchdowns. Last season, the Cleveland, Ohio, native spent time on the Lions and Giants practice squads.

Dwelley was originally signed by the San Francisco 49ers following the 2018 NFL Draft out of San Diego. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound tight end played six seasons (2018-23) for the 49ers and tallied 44 receptions for 518 receiving yards (11.8 avg.) and five touchdowns, while also adding seven special teams tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 84 games (17 starts). Last season, Dwelley played in 12 games for the 49ers and caught one pass for 12 yards while adding one special teams tackle.