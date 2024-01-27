Atlanta Falcons request interview with former Georgia WR coach

The Atlanta Falcons have requested to interview former Georgia Bulldogs wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton. Atlanta recently hired Raheem Morris as their head coach and is looking to fill out the remainder of their staff. The Falcons are interviewing Hankton for their vacant offensive coordinator position.

Cortez Hankton, who coached wide receivers at Georgia from 2018-2021, was recently named as the LSU Tigers‘ co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach. Hankton helped develop a lethal passing attack for LSU. Star LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the Heisman Trophy. Additionally, wide receivers Brian Thomas and Malik Nabers are expected to be high picks in the 2024 NFL draft.

How did social media react after the Falcons requested an interview with Cortez Hankton? What should Georgia and LSU fans know?

Hankton has a connection to the Falcons' head coach

Cortez Hankton played for the ‘Bucs in 2008 when Raheem Morris was the DB coach. — Cam Marino (@MarinoNFL) January 27, 2024

Ian Rapoport reported the news

The #Falcons have requested to interview #LSU co-offensive coordinator Cortez Hankton for their vacant OC job under Raheem Morris, sources say. He helped develop Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas, two potential 1st round picks. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2024

Hankton was recently promoted at LSU earlier this month

SOURCE: LSU is expected to promote QB coach Joe Sloan and WRs coach Cortez Hankton to co-OC with Sloan becoming the Tigers play-caller. Sloan, who helped develop Jayden Daniels into the 2023 Heisman winner, had been the OC at La. Tech in 2020-21. @Mzenitz first reported the move. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 23, 2024

Hankton helped Georgia win the 2021 national title

Kirby Smart built a recruiting machine at Georgia, but he only signed one top 15 WR before Cortez Hankton got there. Then in 2019 & 2020, Hankton recruited SIX top 15 WRs. At LSU, he's signed seven blue-chip WRs in two years and coached Nabers and Thomas into first-round picks. — Will (@rozenwill) January 23, 2024

Another candidate the Falcons are looking at

LSU Tigers wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton has developed some great players in recent seasons. Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Falcons Wire noted another potential candidate for their offensive coordinator job.

The Falcons are reportedly interested in Rams quarterbacks coach/passing-game coordinator Zac Robinson for their offensive coordinator vacancy. Robinson worked with head coach Raheem Morris in Los Angeles.

Will the Falcons draft Jayden Daniels?

The #Falcons have requested to interview LSU co-offensive coordinator Cortez Hankton for the same position in Atlanta per @RapSheet. He worked with a pretty good QB who’s in this draft class 🤔 — Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) January 27, 2024

Hankton's very recent promotion

Hankton is co-offensive coordinators with Joe Sloan

We’ve got our Offense Coordinators, y’all. Joe Sloan and Cortez Hankton are about to wreak havoc on opposing defenses. Let’s Geaux 🐯 pic.twitter.com/27Np4KGdPq — Sam (@Tiger__Vibes) January 23, 2024

Not good for LSU

Good for him. Not good for Lsu. We will be watching this closely — Tiger Den Sports (@Tigerdensports) January 27, 2024

