Atlanta Falcons request interview with former Georgia WR coach

James Morgan
The Atlanta Falcons have requested to interview former Georgia Bulldogs wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton. Atlanta recently hired Raheem Morris as their head coach and is looking to fill out the remainder of their staff. The Falcons are interviewing Hankton for their vacant offensive coordinator position.

Cortez Hankton, who coached wide receivers at Georgia from 2018-2021, was recently named as the LSU Tigers‘ co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach. Hankton helped develop a lethal passing attack for LSU. Star LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the Heisman Trophy. Additionally, wide receivers Brian Thomas and Malik Nabers are expected to be high picks in the 2024 NFL draft.

LSU Tigers wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton has developed some great players in recent seasons. Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
The Falcons are reportedly interested in Rams quarterbacks coach/passing-game coordinator Zac Robinson for their offensive coordinator vacancy. Robinson worked with head coach Raheem Morris in Los Angeles.

