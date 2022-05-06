Atlanta Falcons post-draft starting lineup projections

The Atlanta Falcons have taken the painful but necessary first steps towards rebuilding their roster this offseason.

Former MVP quarterback Matt Ryan was traded to the Indianapolis Colts for a third-round pick, Foye Oluokun and Russell Gage signed elsewhere, and the team avoided making any dangerous long-term investments in free agency.

Since the conclusion of the 2022 NFL draft, we’ve re-evaluated our starting lineup projections for Atlanta’s offense, defense and special teams units.

QB: Marcus Mariota

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the team drafting Desmond Ridder in the third round, Marcus Mariota is still more likely to enter Week 1 as the starting quarterback. Mariota has the edge in experience, he won’t turn the ball over and he’s familiar with Arthur Smith’s system. Don’t be surprised to see Ridder at some point during the season, though.

RB Cordarrelle Patterson

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Patterson is back and should again carry the load for the Falcons offense. The team added a few different running backs over the offseason, including rookie Tyler Allgeier. However, the Falcons released Mike Davis after the draft, so I don’t expect much to change for Patterson.

WR1 Drake London

(AP Photo/John Locher)

London, even as a rookie, should be the team’s top wide receiver. He’s got elite size and a huge catch radius that should make him a favorite for quarterback Marcus Mariota. Pairing up London with Pitts has the potential to create headaches for opposing defenses.

WR2: Auden Tate

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Tate had a decent year back in 2019, racking up 40 catches for 575 yards and a touchdown but hasn’t done much since. The 25-year-old should provide quarterback Marcus Mariota with another big target on the outside.

WR3 Olamide Zaccheaus

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Olamide signed his free agent tender a few weeks ago and should provide a good option in the slot along with Damiere Byrd. Zaccheaus has more experience in Atlanta’s system than any wide receiver on the team.

Story continues

TE1: Kyle Pitts

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Things won’t get any easier for Pitts in year two. After Atlanta lost both Russell Gage and Calvin Ridley, the speedy tight end will enter the season as the team’s undisputed No. 1 target. Pitts finished with over 1,000 yards in 2021. Can he outdo those numbers in 2022?

TE2: Anthony Firkser

George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

Signing Firkser prior to the draft solidified the team’s No. 2 tight end spot. The Falcons did select Georgia tight end John FitzPatrick with their final draft selection, however, he’s not likely to take reps away from Firkser.

LT: Jake Matthews

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Matthews needs no explanation here. Not only is there no other starting-caliber left tackle on the roster, the Falcons just signed Matthews to a three-year extension at the start of the offseason, ensuring stability on the blind side of the offensive line.

LG: Jalen Mayfield

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Mayfield had a rocky rookie year, but in his defense, he was thrown into a tough situation and gained valuable experience. Atlanta didn’t sign a viable replacement and despite drafting Georgia guard Justin Shaffer in the sixth round, the Bulldog is unlikely to unseat the former Wolverine this season.

Center: Matt Hennessy

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Hennessy had an up-and-down year, but he showed enough to enter the season as the favorite to start again at center. Second-year lineman Drew Dalman could be in the mix as well, although I think it’s another year of Hennessy in Atlanta.

RG: Chris Lindstrom

(AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

Lindstrom should soon have his fifth-year option picked up since he’s a clear part of the team’s long-term future. The former first-round pick has a chance to establish himself as one of the NFL’s premier right guards with another year of high-level production.

RT: Kaleb McGary

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Even though the team hasn’t picked up McGary’s fifth-year option, Atlanta didn’t address the position in the draft as many expected. This leads me to believe head coach Arthur Smith and OC Dave Ragone are looking to build continuity — for 2022 at least — along the offensive line. The bulked up McGary has a lot to play for this season and I think he holds off Germain Ifedi and Elijah Wilkinson.

DL: Grady Jarrett

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Jarrett’s future in Atlanta was uncertain until the team gave him a three-year extension on Tuesday. Playing on a defensive line with mostly unproven talent around him, Jarrett’s work ethic, leadership and consistency make him a valuable piece of this retooled Falcons defense. With some new pieces around him, perhaps we will get to see what he’s truly capable of this season.

DI: Anthony Rush

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons didn’t draft any interior defensive linemen and Rush lined up at the nose tackle spot more than anyone currently on the roster. The team released Tyeler Davison for cap space at the start of free agency, while re-signing Rush for another year.

DL: Ta'Quon Graham

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

This one is a tough call as both Graham and third-year lineman Marlon Davidson played a similar amount of snaps last season. I think Graham has the slight edge going into the year, and it always helps when you’re drafted by the current coaching regime as opposed to the previous one.

OLB: Lorenzo Carter

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Atlanta signed former Georgia Bulldogs OLB Lorenzo Carter in free agency and he should easily move into the starting lineup. The athletic, rangy edge rusher had 23 hurries and five sacks last season for New York. Obviously, nobody is suggesting the former Giant is Lawrence Taylor, but Carter is just 26 years old and has plenty of upside in the right situation.

OLB: Arnold Ebiketie

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The Falcons traded up with the Giants for their other starting outside linebacker, Penn State’s Arnold Ebiketie, in the second round. Obviously, the team likes the rookie EDGE quite a bit to pass on some of the other players on the board. Second-year linebacker Ade Ogundeji, who was previously in my starting lineup, is moved to a rotational role in this scenario.

Check out what Pro Football Focus wrote about Ebiketie before the draft:

ILB: Deion Jones

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Atlanta may have lost Foye Oluokun in free agency but with Deion Jones and Mykal Walker returning, along with the team’s offseason additions of Rashaan Evans and Troy Andersen, there should be a good battle for these two interior linebacker spots. Jones struggled to adapt to the Falcons 3-4 scheme last season, but he is still the most accomplished linebacker of this group.

ILB: Rashaan Evans

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Evans, 25, hasn’t quite lived up to his first-round billing, but he’s a starting-caliber ILB who has experience with Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees. I’m still a big believer in Mykal Walker, but I think he’s more likely to compete with Jones for time than with Evans. Versatile rookie Troy Anderson is in the mix for playing time here as well.

CB: A.J. Terrell

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

A.J. Terrell made a major leap in his second season, grading out as one of the NFL’s best corners and making the Pro Football Focus All-Pro team. With another year under his belt, Terrell could thrive again in what should be an improved secondary.

CB: Casey Hayward

(AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

The Falcons signed Hayward and didn’t address the defensive back position in the draft at all. Even so, Hayward gives the team a formidable one-two punch at cornerback entering the season. Hayward’s 24 career interceptions will be a welcome addition to a secondary lacking playmakers.

Safety: Erik Harris

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Harris was playing pretty well last year before he went down with a torn pectoral muscle. The veteran safety was re-signed by the Falcons and he should return to the starting lineup in 2022.

Safety: Jaylinn Hawkins

(AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Safety is another position the Falcons passed on in the 2022 NFL draft. With safety Kyle Hamilton on the board, Atlanta went for WR Drake London instead. Despite the team signing Dean Marlowe, I think 2022 is the year Hawkins finally gets his shot to start.

Kick/Punt returner: DB Avery Williams

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Second-year defensive back Avery Williams proved he could handle the starting kick return duties in 2021. With Cordarrelle Patterson playing a bigger role on offense, Williams should continue to be the featured return man for Atlanta.

Kicker: Younghoe Koo

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Koo turned two outstanding years of production into a five-year contract over the offseason. Look for the Pro Bowl kicker to continue to do his part in 2022.

Punter: Dom Maggio

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

It could be Maggio’s year unless he gets overtaken by undrafted rookie Seth Vernon out of Portland State. I wouldn’t rule out the team signing a veteran punter later in the offseason.

Long snapper: Beau Brinkley

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Brinkley is a good replacement for Josh Harris, although the veteran long snapper did land on the injured reserve list last week. Since it’s only May, we’re not going to worry much. Liam McCullough would be next in line to start if Brinkley is out for awhile, though.

Fan Vote

[polldaddy poll=11105390]

[lawrence-related id=94972,94921,94962,94952,94807,94914]

1

1