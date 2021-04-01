Atlanta Falcons will play London matchup in 2021
On Thursday, the Atlanta Falcons confirmed they will be playing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London this upcoming season. The team was set to play a home game in London in 2020, but all international games were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic last season.
We will play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London in 2021.
The matchup will count as a home game for the Falcons in 2021, and while the opponent has yet to be declared, it won’t be an NFC South team, per ESPN’s Michael Rothstein. Here is the list of possible opponents.
New England Patriots
New York Jets
Washington Football Team
Detroit Lions
The last time Atlanta played in London was in 2014 when the team lost to the Lions after a second-half comeback by Detroit.
