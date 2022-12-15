Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 15 matchup

In a battle between two teams toiling in the subpar NFC South, Arthur Smith's Atlanta Falcons (5-8) square off against Dennis Allen and the New Orleans Saints (4-9).

It looks as though rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will be leading the Falcons on the road where Atlanta has claimed just one win this season. Meanwhile, the Saints are looking to win a big divisional game that would keep them alive in their hope to reach the playoffs. The game is set to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from Caesars Superdome.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Falcons vs. Saints Week 15 game:

Falcons at Saints odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Saints (-4)

Moneyline: Saints (-200); Falcons (+170)

Over/under: 43.5

Lorenzo Reyes: Saints 25, Falcons 17

Both teams are coming off a bye, and while I expect Atlanta to make life comfortable for Desmond Ridder in his first start, I think an experienced, defensive-minded coach like Dennis Allen should have a solid plan to keep the rookie in check.

Desmond Ridder will be set to take over at quarterback for the Falcons in Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints.

Safid Deen: Saints 24, Falcons 20

The Saints will be eager to return to play after losing in the final minutes to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Week 13. And they’ll have a chance to get back in the NFC South picture against the Falcons. I’ll take New Orleans at home, despite how wacky this division has been this season.

Richard Morin: Saints 21, Falcons 20

Desmond Ridder making his first start for the Falcons throws a huge unknown into this matchup, but Atlanta is an abysmal 1-5 away from home. New Orleans will squeak this one out.

