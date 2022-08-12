Atlanta Falcons lose top pick Drake London to knee injury

Breaking News:

Barry Werner
·1 min read
In this article:
The Atlanta Falcons need everything to go right to succeed in 2022. And something went wrong early Friday against the Detroit Lions.

Drake London, the Falcons’ first-round pick in the draft and the first wide receiver taken, limped off the field.

Shortly afterward, Atlanta announced the wide receiver from USC had suffered a knee injury and would not return.

The plan is for London, a wideout who is 6-foot-4 drafted eighth overall, to become a tandem with second-year tight end Kyle Pitts.

Before his exit, London did have a 24-yard reception against Detroit.

London was walking on the sideline so holding him out could have been precautionary until further examination after the contest.

London had 88 catches for 1,084 yards in 2021 at USC.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

